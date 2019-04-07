Annual organists recital features scholarship winners

Scholarship winners were showcased Sunday afternoon at an annual organists recital.

The 17th Annual Marianna Scott Scholarship Celebration Recital was held at First Congregational Church in Eau Claire.

The event is sponsored by the Chippewa Valley Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.

There were performances from seven scholarship winners as well as a performance from a choir with First Congregational Church.

"We like to share a love of organ music with the community and we like to have more people appreciate the organ. By getting people started with lessons that will give them incentive to practice and learn," said Elaine Mann with the American Guild of Organists.

The recital included a freewill offering to benefit the scholarship fund.