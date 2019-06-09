Annual plant sale at Phoenix Park in Eau Claire

Vegetables, herbs, fruits, and flowers!

All were available for purchase Sunday at an annual plant sale in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Area Master Gardeners and the Hosta Society plant sale took place at Phoenix Park.

There are 50 active Master Gardeners in Eau Claire County, and many brought their annual and perennial plants to sell to community members.

Volunteers were also on hand to answer any questions about what to plant.

Money raised from the sale goes to the Master Gardeners organization.

"The money we raise goes to some scholarships like for CTVC horticulture students, it goes to the youth gardens on Forest Street to help work with kids and get them interested in gardening, goes to help bring in educational speakers. So there's a lot that we do to support gardening and horticulture in the Eau Claire community," said Master Gardener volunteer Ellen Terwilliger.

Master Gardeners say native plants are popular choices at the event because they're not invasive and they attract pollinators.

They expected a few hundred people to attend the plant sale.