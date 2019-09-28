Annual walk works to put an end to Alzheimer's

Saturday's crisp, autumn weather served as a backdrop for the annual Chippewa Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The event kicked off with a ceremony at UW-Eau Claire's Zorn Arena. The route of the walk stretched from the UWEC campus to Owen Park, and back.

Saturday's event is one of 600 Alzheimer’s walks held nationwide. More than 5 million Americans are living with the disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S.

Joanna Schneider, a development specialist with Alzheimer's Association, said it is partly why events like Saturday’s generate large turnouts.

"There are a lot of people who are affected by Alzheimer's,” Schneider said to WEAU 13 News on Saturday. “So we have people who are younger, who maybe their grandparents or parents have Alzheimer's disease, or people who are older who maybe have lost a loved one, or are just here to support the good cause."

WEAU’s Judy Clark served as emcee for Saturday's event and, WEAU was one of its media sponsors.