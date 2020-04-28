Another woman taken into custody for allegedly helping inmates escape from Columbia Co. prison

Authorities have arrested another suspect who allegedly helped two inmates escape from the Columbia County Correctional Institution.

The Columbia County Sheriff's office says Katherine R. Wooderic, 46 of Madison, was taken into custody at her Madison home on Tuesday in connection to the prison escape. Wooderick was booked into the Columbia County Jail on 2 counts of Escape as Party to a Crime, the Sheriff's Office says.

As NBC15 News reported extensively, Thomas Deering and James Newman escaped from the prison reportedly with the help of the prison employee Holly M. Zimdahl at the prison on April 16, and got as far of Rockford, Ill. until police captured the duo the following day.

The Sheriff's Office adds on Tuesday that they have identified a white vehicle that picked up Deering and Newman from the Poynette Piggly Wiggly after their escape from the prison.

However, the Sheriff's Office did not confirm in a statement whether Wooderic was driving that vehicle. They did not immediately return a call from NBC15 regarding that clarification.

The investigation is on-going and further arrests are possible, the Sheriff's Office says.

The first suspected conspirator in the break-out, Holly M. Zimdahl, a former employee at the prison, was arrested soon after the inmates were captured and told prosecutors that the inmates threatened her unless she helped them escape.

The two inmates were recaptured after they surfaced at a Rockford, Illinois, shelter looking for something to eat. The owner of the shelter distracted them until police officers arrested to make the arrests.