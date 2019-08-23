Anti-bullying seminar held

An event in downtown Eau Claire helped parents and kids understand how to handle a bully.

With school starting in just more than a week, some kids may have to deal with bullies.

AKF Martial Arts held an anti-bullying event at the Pablo Center to teach kids how to avoid confrontation and resolve issues if they happen.

About two dozen parents and their kids came out to the event. It also taught them how to identify if someone is being bullied.

AKF (American Kyuki-Do Federation) has held several of these events during the summer in an attempt to prepare kids to have a good experience at school.

The seminars use role playing, discussions and empathy training to minimize the effects of bullying.

“It's a nice way to come on in and build some of that confidence, learn a few tools they can implement right away when they start school in just a few weeks,” said Chester Gustavson with AKF.

Along with ways to deflect harmful words, the seminar taught conflict resolution through communication and body posture.

