Apartments complex opens in Altoona with affordable housing in mind

Communities across the Chippewa Valley are taking part in a sprint to address homelessness.

Thursday was the ribbon-cutting ceremony for an apartment complex with affordable housing in mind.

Altoona Mayor Brendan Pratt cut the ribbon for "Solis Circle".

Pratt says there are no limits in terms of income or age to apply, and rent starts at $390 dollars per month.

The building formerly housed an assisted living facility, and sat vacant for a few years.

Pratt says putting affordable housing in the area addresses two problems at once.

Pratt says “We felt this was a great opportunity to utilize a building that had been sitting empty, and then put it into use to provide units for 25 people who need housing at a very affordable rate,”

Pratt says that if this project is successful, the city of Altoona will look for more opportunities to provide affordable housing to residents.

