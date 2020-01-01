Apes, monkeys among 30 animals killed in German zoo fire

The Krefeld Zoo near the Dutch border said the entire ape house burned down and most of the animals inside are dead. (Source: RTL Germany via CNN)
Updated: Wed 2:47 PM, Jan 01, 2020

(AP) - A fire raced through a zoo in western Germany in the first few minutes of the new year, killing more than 30 animals, including apes, monkeys, bats and birds.

Police said paper sky lanterns launched nearby to celebrate the arrival of 2020 were probably to blame.

The Krefeld Zoo near the Dutch border said the entire ape house burned down and most of the animals inside are dead. Only two chimpanzees were rescued.

The zoo said the dead animals included five orangutans, two gorillas and a chimpanzee, as well as monkeys, fruit bats and birds.

The zoo’s nearby Gorilla Garden was spared.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
