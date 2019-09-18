Appeal rejected for former Eau Claire County treasurer

An appeal made on behalf of former Eau Claire County treasurer Larry Lokken is rejected.

This comes more than three years after he was sentenced in an embezzlement case.

The ruling was tied to his 2016 sentence of 9-1/2 years in prison tied to stealing $625,000 of Eau Claire County taxpayer money.

In their summary, the court of appeals says Lokken "failed to show the sentences were either unreasonable or unjustifiable."

However, he did win one item in the appeal.

Lokken and his deputy, Kay Onarheim, were ordered to pay back the money within a specific time frame but Judge Jon Theisen's original ruling called for an additional five years of prison tacked on, if it wasn't re-paid in a timely manner.

The court of appeals called for the lower court to amend that part of the judgment.

