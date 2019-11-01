Apple TV Plus joins streaming wars

Updated: Fri 11:11 AM, Nov 01, 2019

(CNN) – Apple rolled out its long-awaited streaming service Apple TV Plus on Friday.

The company is reportedly spending $6 billion on content to get you to sign up for the $4.99 a month service.

Apple is counting on star power to win over customers.

A-listers like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell are just some of the actors Apple has courted.

And then there's Oprah, who signed a multi-year deal to produce documentaries with the company.

You can get the service free for a year with the purchase of a new iPhone, iPad or several other apple gadgets.

You should be able to find the offer in the Apple TV app on your qualifying device.

