Apple unveils new emoji in celebration of World Emoji Day

Updated: Wed 2:56 AM, Jul 17, 2019

(CNN) – Apple is celebrating World Emoji Day on Wednesday by giving the world a preview of some of the emoji the company is working on.

Apple has revealed new sets of emoji in celebration of World Emoji Day. (Source: Apple/CNN)

The tech giant revealed it will be releasing 59 new emoji in the fall. They include a slew of new food, animal and smiley face choices.

Apple is also looking to add more diversity to its options.

For instance, it plans to release disability-themed emoji with prosthetic limbs and even a guide dog.

Apple is also updating its Holding Hands emoji to include 75 possible combinations of skin tone and gender.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus