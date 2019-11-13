Appleton man charged with 12th OWI after admitting to hitting cars

An Appleton man has been charged with his 12th OWI in Trempealeau County after admitting to hitting cars.

Court documents show 57-year-old Jerome Pomeroy has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (12th offense) and operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a driver a vehicle striking other vehicles on Nov. 9 around 6:30 p.m. Law enforcement found two parked vehicles that had been damaged.

A criminal complaint says Pomeroy told deputies he had a few beers at a local bar and hit a couple vehicles. Breath result tests show he had a 0.255 level.

Pomeroy is currently being held on a $100,000 cash bond and is due in court Nov. 19.

