Fallen Appleton firefighter identified as Mitchell Lundgaard

The firefighter who was killed in a shooting at Valley Transit Center in Appleton has been identified as Mitchell F. Lundgaard.

View overlooking Appleton Transit Center (WBAY photo)

Lundgaard was shot an killed Wednesday while responding to a call about a medical emergency on a bus.

"Mitch was married and a father of three young kids. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time," said Appleton Fire Chief Jeremy Hansen. Hansen choked up as he remembered Lundgaard during a news conference Thursday.

Donations can be made in Mitchell Lundgaard's honor at The Friends of the Appleton Fire Department or mailed to:

700 N. Drew St.

Appleton, WI 54911

On Thursday, police and fire vehicles escorted Lundgaard's body down College Ave and to Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel Citizens lined the street to pay their respects.

Lights flashed, but no sirens rang out. All was silent. All was solemn.

Lundgaard was a 14-year veteran of the fire department. He started his career in March of 2005. He held the rank of firefighter inspector.

It was about 5:30 p.m. when police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the 100 block of E. Washington St to assist a 47-year-old man who was arriving on a bus from out of the area. A report stated the man was having a seizure.

First responders provided the initial medical help to the man on the bus. He left the bus and started walking toward the Appleton Public Library.

"While attending to the male, believed to be from the Wausau area, the incident escalated into shots being fired," says Chief Hansen.

Police say the man pulled a gun and shots were exchanged between the man and Appleton Police.

Lundgaard was hit by gunfire. An Appleton Police officer was also shot. A female bystander was struck.

Lundgaard was transported to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton. "The efforts by the ThedaCare Emergency Room staff were nothing less than extraordinary. Tragically, he died from his injuries Wednesday evening," Hansen said.

The police officer was released from the hospital Thursday. No name was released.

The female bystander is in stable condition. Her name was not released.

The shooter was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. His name was not released.

A memorial for Firefighter Lundgaard is located outside Fire Station No. 1, 700 N. Drew St. A sign outside the station reads "In loving memory of FF Mitch Lundgaard."

A prayer vigil will be held 8-8:30 p.m. Thursday at The CORE church, 222 W. Franklin St.

"I'd like to thank the community for your support. It has been amazing. Your thoughts and prayers will help us as we honor Mitch the best way we know how: by continuing to serve our community each and every day," Chief Hansen says.

A procession was held overnight in Milwaukee as Lundgaard's body was brought to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. First responders lined the street as emergency vehicles escorted the firefighter to the medical examiner. The fallen firefighter was draped in an American flag.

"Kathy and I send our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, & colleagues of the firefighter who lost their life last night," Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement on Twitter. "We stand with our brave first responders @appletonfire, @cityofappleton, and @AppletonPD_WI as they mourn this loss."

"My condolences to the family and friends of the brave firefighter who lost his life in Appleton yesterday. May everyone affected by this tragedy find peace," says Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Viewer Tamara Owens sent us video of a man being handcuffed while on his stomach on a sidewalk. Police could not confirm anyone was in custody but the said there is "no ongoing threat to the community."

"It was a very quick scene. It was things... we had to get people to the hospital quickly. So we're just happy we could get them there and get them the medical attention they needed," said Appleton Police Public Information Officer Meghan Cash.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots and said they saw police running towards the scene (see related story).

Police are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting and exactly how many rounds went off.

Because the shooting involved Appleton first responders, the Green Bay Police Department was called in to investigate the incident with the help of other agencies.

Appleton, Kaukauna and Fox Valley Metro police departments, Outagamie County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene.

Franklin, Washington and Oneida streets were blocked off in that area with a heavy police presence. Three hours after the shooting they were still blocked to people passing by, as this was very much an active crime scene.

Cash said it was disheartening that this happened during National Police Week, when the nation recognizes the sacrifices of officers. Just hours earlier, police were downtown for a brat fry and to show squad cars to children at Houdini Plaza.

"It's going to be a hard day for us, especially during Police Week, to have something like this happen," she said.

Valley Transit is temporarily transferring passengers at Franklin and Superior.

"We know that many of you have questions and concerns about an incident that took place this evening at the Transit Center," reads a tweet from @ValleyTransit. "Due to the ongoing investigation, we ask our followers to look to the Appleton Police Department for all updates."

The Appleton Public Library is closed until further notice. "Our hearts go out to all involved in this tragedy," library staff says.

Departments across the country have reached out to the Appleton Fire Department to express their condolences.

"I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the fire departments and law enforcement agencies across the state of Wisconsin and across the country. The outpouring of support in this difficult time has been tremendous," Chief Hansen said.

Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna urged the public to refrain from spreading misinformation and speculation on social media.

"Social media, it's a wonderful tool. But it can also be an awful place. There will be a time when we talk in greater detail about what happened. About our response. About how we go forward, how we learn from this tragic incident. But that will come when everybody has the full detail of what happened," Hanna said.