Appleton woman gets 17 years for daughter's child neglect death

An Appleton woman is going to prison for 17 years for the death of her teenage daughter.

Our radio partner WHBY reports Nicole Gussert, 39, was sentenced Thursday after being found guilty last year of child neglect resulting in death and possession of meth.

Her 13-year-old daughter, Brianna, was found dead in their home on W. Winnebago St. in May, 2017. Brianna had developmental disabilities.

Investigators said the home was filled with clutter, including piles of clothes and garbage. The kitchen counter was filled with garbage and dirty dishes. Rotten food had attracted fruit flies to the upstairs hallway.

A sergeant noted "various bugs and partially consumed or decayed food as well as a distinct odor of feces and urine coming strongly from the deceased juvenile's room area."

The girl had an "overfilled diaper and her general physical appearance was consistent with that of someone who had not been well cared for," reads the criminal complaint.

Gussert told investigators that her daughter had Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome. It causes physical and cognitive delays. The girl could not walk or talk. She functioned as an infant. Gussert said the girl had a small stature and never weighed much more than 50 pounds.

The girl was 32 pounds at death. She went from 45 pounds to 33 pounds in one month.

Gussert told police she couldn't remember when or how many times she fed her daughter the previous day. She also admitted she started giving her daughter protein drinks from a convenience store instead of the formula shipped by from a medical supply company, because the protein drinks contained muscle builders.

Gussert had denied help from the Aging and Disability Resource Center, according to the complaint. She declined economic support and transportation services for her daughter.

Gussert told police she had been depressed for some time and was prescribed Adderall but wasn't taking it. Police determined she was still filling her prescriptions, and found text messages indicating she was selling the pills or giving them to people to whom she owed money.

Gussert tried last fall to withdraw her no contest pleas, but her attorney later dropped the request.

After her time in prison, Gussert will serve 12 years on probation.

Read the original article at WHBY.com