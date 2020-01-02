Application period open for the 73rd Alice in Dairyland

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is seeking a communications professional eager to help Wisconsin residents make meaningful connections with Wisconsin agriculture as the 73rd Alice in Dairyland.

Individuals interested in applying may submit applications through Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

Application materials and information are available on DATCP’s website, click here.

Applicants should have:

· Considerable knowledge or work experience with Wisconsin agriculture

· At least three years of experience, education or training in communications, marketing or public relations

· Public speaking experience, and

· A willingness to attend an extensive number of work-related events on evenings and weekends.

Applicants must be female Wisconsin residents who are at least 21 years old.

The one-year, full-time contractual position starts June 1, 2020. The position is headquartered in Madison and travels extensively throughout the state. The salary is $45,000 annually and includes holiday, vacation, and sick leave as well as use of a vehicle for official business.