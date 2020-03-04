Arcadia holds community drug presentation

It was a crowded auditorium at Arcadia High School for the community's first drug presentation.

"Bringing a little light to all the current trends and issues that we have in our area. And speaking specifically on different drugs, different trends and explaining to our community what they look like and what to look for if somebody might possibly be on some type of substance," said Arcadia Police Chief Diana Anderson.

Despite Arcadia having a population of fewer than 3,000 people, Anderson says drugs are still a major problem in the small city.

"Our middle school and in our high school, we're seeing a lot of e-cigarette issues and bringing those issues to light as to what the harmful chemicals that are within them. And then obviously with our population that is outside of high school we are seeing some meth and some heroin as well," she explained.

Lori Meinking knows the pains of drug abuse all too well.

In 2016, she lost her son to a heroin overdose when he was 26 years old.

"I'm a normal middle class mother that this happened to and it can happen to anybody. You don't have to be homeless, you don't have to be abused or any of that. It happens to anybody," she said.

During the hour-long program, community members heard from Chief Anderson, got a chance to look through a mock bedroom of where kids might be hiding drugs.

They also got to hear from Meinking, who talked publicly about her son's death for the first time in two years.

"I want the memory of my son to live on and to know that his death doesn't go unnoticed and that through this he can make a difference in somebody's life," said Meinking.