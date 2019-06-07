Arcadia structure fire under investigation

Authorities are investigating after a structure fire in Trempealeau County this afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 at the Thousand Oaks Apartment complex on Wilson Avenue in Arcadia.

The Arcadia Police Department and the Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Department responded to the incident.

Police say all residents and their pets were safely evacuated.

The fire left extensive damage to the building, impacting a total of ten apartments.

Red-Cross has set up a shelter for displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.