Arcadia structure fire under investigation

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) -- Authorities are investigating after a structure fire in Trempealeau County this afternoon.
It happened around 4:30 at the Thousand Oaks Apartment complex on Wilson Avenue in Arcadia.
The Arcadia Police Department and the Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Department responded to the incident.
Police say all residents and their pets were safely evacuated.
The fire left extensive damage to the building, impacting a total of ten apartments.
Red-Cross has set up a shelter for displaced residents.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.