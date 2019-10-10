Are fart, goat sounds coming to Tesla cars? We can only hope

Updated: Thu 6:02 PM, Oct 10, 2019

(CNN/Gray News) – Tesla owners may soon have cars that sound like horses or goats or possibly farts.

Elon Musk wants the world to hear his cars make sounds like horses, goats, and farts. (Source: @elonmusk/ Twitter, Tesla, CNN)

It depends on how much stock you want to put in a tweet from CEO Elon Musk this week.

“Customized horn & movement sounds (coconuts being one, of course) coming to Teslas soon,” the billionaire said on Twitter.

Movement sounds are artificially produced noises electric cars make to help warn pedestrians they are in motion since they run so quietly.

Most manufacturers opt for a futuristic "whirring" sound, but musk wants coconuts, goats and flatulence.

The coconuts are likely a reference to a scene in "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" where coconuts are banged together to mimic the sounds of a horse trotting.

The eccentric executive also said he may give owners the ability to upload their own sounds for the car's horn.

Hmmm. What could possibly go wrong there?

Copyright 2019 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
