Area students try their hand at creating elaborate snacks to rival Netflix show

Inspired by a hit reality TV show on Netflix called "Nailed It", local teens spent the afternoon creating elaborate snacks to rival the prettiest photo.

Today's event was held at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library for sixth through 12th graders.

While nailed it is a TV series where participants compete in a bake off completion. Friday’s event was a little more relaxed and focused on fun and creativity.

Evan Artisensi, who was a participate in Friday’s event says,

"I like designing and you don’t really need to spend the time to cook all the things and bake and then if you accidentally do something wrong it’s not that big of a deal and it’s all fun"

The event was free and all supplies were provided

