Area Boys and Girls Clubs implementing new policies for summer programming

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse are preparing to welcome back kids starting next week.

Summer programs will look different with limited space and number of children allowed in facilities.

Every child will have to pass screening questions and temperatures will be taken three times daily.

Mandatory hand washing every hour and spending the day with the same group of ten kids are also being implemented.

Four La Crosse clubs will open on June 15 and West Salem's on July 1.

"Our clubs are going to be open for programming Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm and being closed Fridays all day to be able to fully disinfect and clean the building to provide a safe environment for the kids to come to every day," said Andy Kiel, director of operations for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse.

All staff will be wearing masks and it will be strongly encouraged for children as well.

Registration for the limited sports is on the Boys and Girls Clubs' website and scholarships are available for those in need.

For more information, click here.