Area COVID patient one step closer to being released from hospital

Tuesday is a special day for one local COVID-19 patient, as she's one step closer to being released from the hospital after nearly a month.

Staff at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire gathered to give 58-year-old Sharone Pettibone of Black River Falls a "walk out" salute.

Pettibone is going to a hospital closer to Black River Falls, where she'll stay for a few more days before being discharged to her home.

She spent the last 27 days at Sacred Heart Hospital , 19 of those days were spent in the coronary care unit, and she was on a ventilator.

HSHS officials say her husband was also admitted to Sacred Heart as a COVID-19 patient, but he passed away within 24 hours of his arrival.

