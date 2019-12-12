Area Mayors raise money for Salvation Army in friendly competition

Two local mayors competed Thursday afternoon to see who could raise the most money ringing bells for the Salvation Army.

Mayor Joe Chilsen of Onalaska and Mayor Tim Kabat of La Crosse spent time next to the red kettle Thursday.

Last week, the same cities had their Chiefs of Police compete where Chief Kudron of La Crosse raised the most money in his kettle with over $600.

For both Mayors, the competition is a way to have a little fun while helping the community.

"Cities are only as strong as their weakest links and that's really true and we certainly need to take care of the people that need help," said Mayor Chilsen.

"We are engaged in a friendly competition to raise money and awareness for the Salvation Army and all the great work that they do throughout the year," said Mayor Kabat. "This is their busy time for fundraising and the red kettles, I think, identifies with the Holidays and with giving."

"We've been doing this for a number of years, I never win because I don't know, maybe Mayor Kabat is better looking than I am, but I just don't ever seem to be able to win this battle," Chilsen joked.

"I'd say the pressure is on. We've got to make sure that La Crosse continues to represent, but we talk about the friendly competition part of it and really for both communities and all that Salvation Army does, it's a good day trying to raise money," Kabat said.

Win or lose, both Mayors said spending time volunteering for the Salvation Army is important for them.

The winner is expected to be announced early next week.