Area archivist draws comparison between COVID-19 and the 1918 Spanish Flu

While COVID-19 is an unprecedented event unfolding daily, there are similarities to be drawn from another time in history.

In 1918 when the Spanish Flu broke out, several steps were taken to help slow the spread including closing UW-La Crosse's campus, like it is now.

"Campus was shut down in 1918 because of the flu," said UWL archivist Laura Godden. "In mid-October all the classes were cancelled and most of the students actually packed up and went home."

Just like with COVID-19, archivists say the spread of the Spanish Flu hit the East Coast the hardest.

When it eventually came to the Midwest, some cities were more prepared.

"When it did [arrive], luckily La Crosse was a little bit more prepared because they could see what had been happening on the East Coast," Godden said.

La Crosse County is currently well under the Wisconsin average for positive COVID-19 cases as well.

However, historians don't want the community to re-open too quickly like in 1918.

"They thought they could re-open [saying] 'Oh, everyone's got a mask now, we can re-open things, things will be safe' and then there would be another wave of outbreak and death and then they would have to shut things down again," said Godden.

World War I was taking place during the Spanish Flu and Godden says a lot of information was concealed from communities.

Being a part of the COVID-19 outbreak has many archivists collecting and preserving history now for the use of future generations to come.

"As an archivist, I'm out there taking pictures of different signs of places being closed and making sure to save newspaper articles and other local media reports," said Godden.

Godden is also preserving campus announcements and students journals from this time.

She says the first-hand perspective is invaluable to capture.

"In a lot of ways not only is what happened in the past in 1918 comforting to know that we survived it and we can survive it again, but now we have modern technology and a lot more knowledge," said Godden.

If history can serve as a guide, archivists say we too can get through this pandemic.