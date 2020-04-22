Area bridal shop giving away free wedding dresses to Coulee Region healthcare workers

One local wedding dress shop is looking to help healthcare workers trade in scrubs for a white gown.

The Wedding Tree in downtown La Crosse created a Hometown Hero campaign as a way to give back.

The boutique is going to give up to ten wedding dresses, valued at up to $2,000 each, away for free to engaged healthcare workers in the Coulee Region.

So far more than 100 nominations have been submitted.

The store is sharing stories and photos of the nominees on Facebook.

"Just reading all of the stories and seeing what everyone is going through, it's really inspiring during this time," said Mel Wing, a Wedding Tree sales manager. "Hearing all of the stories, the different ways people are helping out, and just seeing how these healthcare workers are just going above and beyond, everything has been really positive."

Nominations can be submitted online until April 30th.

Winners will be selected at random and announced May 10th.

