Area business gives back during holiday season

One local business will continue its tradition of giving back during the holiday season.

Win Technology employees in Eau Claire met at Florian Gardens Wednesday to plan out tomorrow's afternoon of giving back.

The team activities will help support various groups in the community such as veterans, youth, and hospital patients.

They plan on providing gifts to two families of veterans, donating to update a local sensory room, and providing blankets to children in the hospital and end of life patients.

The giving back activities are part of the company's annual winter retreat.

The company also has employees in Iowa that will be giving back in their community.

