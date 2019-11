As cryptocurrencies become more popular, one local business is looking to get in on the action.

Azara Vape Bar on London Road installed now has a bitcoin ATM.

They installed the ATM last week and it allows customers to exchange cash for bitcoin currency.

Bitcoin was started in 2009 and it is an independent currency with no government or third party oversight.

Azara says they believe the new ATM will have a positive impact on the community.