Area businesses help distribute meals to kids

Local businesses around the community came together to help distribute meals to kids Friday.

Representatives from Acquisition Realty and Development and Lunchbox Eau Claire bagged hundreds of lunches for kids and families in need.

The bags have enough food to get families through the weekend.

Acquisition Realty and Development Representative Kim Larsen says this is as important time as ever to help people around the community.

"It doesn't matter if you have big business or small business or what kind of position you hold a lot of people are struggling and food is just a basic need that everyone has so if we can do our part to kind of fill that need we're happy to do it."

The organizations donated $4,000 Friday and donated $16,000 to Feed My People to help those in the community.

The food was distributed at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley- Lee and Mary Markquart Center in Eau Claire.

