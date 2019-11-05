Area charter school cuts ribbon on new school renovations

A local school held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its most recent building renovations.

Mckinley Charter School underwent major renovations this summer with several new features being added.

A secure entrance was added along with new conference rooms.

Staff members say one of their favorite parts is having a building big enough to have office doors.

This will enable them to have meetings with families in a more private setting.

According to staff, community members also like the updated building.

School Principal, Pete riley says, "Kids and families just love the space especially even people in the community they drive by and I see them out and they talk about how wonderful it looks and how welcoming it looks than it did before."

Mckinley opened in 1996, and while staff don't know exactly when the building was constructed, after 20 years they're happy to have a more modern building.

