Area church having Easter service in parking lot to ensure social distancing

One area church is getting creative to still hold an in-person Easter service this Sunday.

Stoddard United Methodist Church will be bringing the sermon to its parking lot for Easter.

The church says guests will be asked to remain in their vehicles at all time and that no entrance to the building will be permitted.

It expects to see around 20 to 30 cars on Sunday, but could make room for more if needed.

The service will include live music and a sermon on encouragement.

"[We want to be] a voice that will give hope to people and encouragement, knowing that no matter what we are experiencing today sooner or later it will be over," said Pastor Banze Kyabuntu Wa Kiluba.

The church will also hold a prayer for the nation on Sunday.

Easter services starts at 9 a.m.

The church says all are welcome and invited to join.