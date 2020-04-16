Business donates bleach to organizations in need of cleaning supplies

Hundreds of gallons of bleach were given away today to local organizations in need of cleaning supplies.

This was happening at the Factory Motor Parts Distribution Center in Eau Claire.

The Twin-Cities based company usually produces the SPLASH brand of windshield washer fluid, but recently re-tooled one of its automated lines to produce bleach because of the need for cleaning supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the beginning of April, Factory Motor Parts says it's given away 7,500 gallons of SPLASH bleach to more than 75 organizations, including fire departments.

"They basically clean the entire truck, the entire facility so it uses a lot of product, and this is a very helpful thing for them to have," said Factory Motor Parts Director of Marketing Dave Schumacher.

The plan was to give away about 400 gallons of bleach Thursday in Eau Claire.

Factory Motor Parts says it's still taking requests for donations from local organizations in need of the cleaning supply.

