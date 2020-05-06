Area company partners with La Crosse high schools to create lawn signs for every senior

With in-person graduation ceremonies being canceled, one area business got creative to celebrate local seniors.

LAX Print created personalized lawn signs for every graduating senior at Logan and Central High School in La Crosse.

Around 400 signs were sold to the high schools at no additional cost than what it took to make the signs.

Each sign also came with a waterproof sticker featuring the student's picture and name.

The company says it has been great seeing the signs start appearing in lawns throughout the city.

"To be able to help the students, it was just such an inspiring thing and we were really happy to be able to do that for them. It's not much, but I mean it's something," said Monica Bergs, LAX Prints lead designer.

The company has banners available for other area high schools as well.

LAX Print is also creating signs for local restaurants offering curbside pickup and delivery.