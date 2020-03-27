Area distilling company creating free hand sanitizer for community

After an area distilling company was given an FDA approved formula for hand sanitizer, it decided to start mass producing the product.

La Crosse Distilling Co. started a community outreach program to provide complimentary bottles of hand sanitizer.

This week, it produced its first batch of five thousand bottles.

In the future, the distilling company will be able to make even more as it's stopped the production of its spirits.

Currently, it's prioritizing providing for the most vulnerable groups, but is also setting up distribution sites throughout the city for the rest of the community.

"Rather than sit around and wait, we really saw this as an opportunity to be pro-active, to try to help where help was needed," said Chad Staehly, the co-owner of La Crosse Distilling Co. "Also, to be able to reinvent ourselves as we sit here and not be able to do our regular business."

The company says the response is amazing and it will continue the production of the solution for at least the next couple months.

La Crosse Distilling Co. is also still open for curbside pickup of food and bottles of alcohol.

For more information on distribution sites, click here.