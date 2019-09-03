Area golfers raise money for "Chipping for a Cause"

Dozens of golfers took the opportunity today to hit the greens, while raising money for charity.

Lienenkugel's teamed up with The United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley to organize "Chipping for a Cause."

The event took place at Wild Ridge Golf course in Eau Claire.

This was Lienenkugel's first year being part of the event, and organizers say they were excited to hit the ground running.

Tiffany Thompson says, “we pulled this one together awfully quick. With this being back to school, with the summer ending, we figured there's no better way than to do this and come out with a bang”.

Thompson says the heavy rain this morning was cause for concern, but the tournament went off without a hitch.

The goal was to raise $20,000 for The United Way.

