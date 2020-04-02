Area health systems say its too early to tell if Ibuprofen worsens COVID-19 symptoms

Concerns over whether to treat COVID-19 with Ibuprofen have arisen lately.

According to Gundersen Health System, very preliminary reports from European literature indicate young adults with COVID-19 who took Ibuprofen seemed to get quite sick with Coronavirus.

However, both Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health System say it's too early to tell if that's true and those initial reports are not definitive guidance.

Both health systems recommend Tylenol as the best way to treat a fever.

"If you have a fever, using Tylenol is certainly a reasonable treatment to try and help reduce the fever [and] improve the patient's comfort," said Dr. David McNamara, a Gundersen infectious disease physician. "Avoid Ibuprofen if you have another good alternative of Tylenol."

While some reports indicate letting a fever run its course is a good way to fight the virus, Mayo does not recommend it.

"Get that fever down, suppress it down with Tylenol. Fluids, a big thing is keeping yourself from getting dehydrated because you lose a lot of water just because your respiratory rate increases, you lose water through your skin," said Dr. Paul Molling, a Mayo Clinic physician. "I worry about people becoming dehydrated, so try and suppress those fevers, keep yourself hydrated, keep the temp down."

Gundersen also recommends trying to keep temperatures down to increase a patients comfort.