Area heroes honored at annual JA gala

Area heroes were honored Tuesday by the Junior Achievement organization.

The 4th annual JA Hero's Gala took place at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire. The gala recognizes community members and businesses for their work with area youth.

Junior Achievement says it's an opportunity to celebrate those who help youth in the areas of financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.

This year's JA Hero is Bob Ayres, president of River City Transport and past Junior Achievement board chair.

"I can tell you I have a number of other people that I can think of that are just as deserving – if not, more so. So this is what makes it even more special for me as well," Ayres said to WEAU 13 News on Tuesday.

Other awards handed out include outstanding community partner, educator hero, and volunteer hero.

WEAU’s Danielle Wagner was the emcee for the event.