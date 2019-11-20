Area high school and elementary students work together to make Thanksgiving cards for community

Local high school and elementary students worked together Wednesday morning to make Thanksgiving cards for those home-bound during the holiday.

Eighteen Central High School students in La Crosse went to Spence Elementary and spent time with a group of third graders.

The high schoolers took time to read to the students and help them create an estimated 300 cards.

The elementary school thought it was important not just to help the community for Thanksgiving, but also for their third graders to interact with high school students.

"It's really important because a lot of these kids get a good chance to see some real positive role models and to see how in life you grow up," said Paul Holman, Spence Elementary physical education teacher. "You go from elementary school to high school and it's great for them to come back and be neighbors of ours."

The cards will be given to home-bound residents who are unable to make it to the La Crosse Community Thanksgiving dinner next week.

Along with a card, they will also receive a dinner delivery to their home.