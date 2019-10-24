Area law enforcement agencies participate in Prescription Drug Take- Back Day

Area law enforcement agencies are participating in Prescription Drug Take- Back Day on Oct. 26.

Prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, ointments, patched, non-aerosol sprays, inhalers, creams, vials and pet medications will all be accepted in the program.

Illegal drugs, needles, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials, mercury thermometers, personal care items and household hazardous waste will not be accepted.

The following locations are participating in the program; Altoona Emergency Services, Altoona Police Department, Marshfield Clinic Health System- Eau Claire and Eau Claire County Jail.

To find full details of the program and to find a location near you,


