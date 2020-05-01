Area learning center holds parade for Dove Healthcare residents

A local learning center wanted to tell their friends at an assisted living facility that they miss them

The Roots Early Learning Center held a parade around Dove Healthcare and held signs and balloons while waving at all the residents.

The learning center usually holds a few music therapy classes at Dove Healthcare every year.

One was scheduled for this spring but it was cancelled because of the coronavirus, but the kids still had a fun time parading around dove.

Preschool Teacher Sami Carlson says, "We were hoping to come this spring but we didn't get to because of all this.. we had a couple of meltdowns while we were waiting because they wanted to come so badly so they were excited."

The Roots Early Learning Center even made hearts that were displayed in the assisted living facility.

