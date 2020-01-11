Area legislators to introduce legislation requiring presidential candidates to pay their bills

On Monday, January 13, Senator Jeff Smith (D-Brunswick) and Representative Jodi Emerson (D-Eau Claire) will hold a press conference to introduce “The Recovery of Unsettled Municipal Payments” Act.

This legislation will prohibit campaigns with outstanding bills from receiving a permit for another event until all debts are paid and will allow municipalities to charge in advance of the events.

Senator Jeff Smith, Representative Jodi Emerson and local government officials will make the announcement on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Shift Cyclery and Coffee Bar in Eau Claire.

