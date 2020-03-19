Area mental health center uses online program to continue appointments

An area mental health center is looking at alternative methods to provide treatment amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center in Winona is still seeing patients in-person for appointments.

However, if someone is ill or would prefer to stay home, he or she can connect with a provider through the online program TeleMedicine.

The system can be accessed on a computer or a cell phone.

The center stresses the importance of mental health during a time like this.

"Right now, obviously our physical health is a huge priority especially with COVID-19," said Andy Bohlman, a Hiawatha Valley schooling therapist. "I think a lot of times we continue to hear about all the physical implications, however, this is kind of changing things across the board. So, our mental health priority still really needs to be a top priority."

All in-person appointments at the center are following guidelines for social distancing and stressing the importance of washing hands.