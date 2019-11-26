Area middle school bakes pumpkin pies for community

Eighth graders at Lincoln Middle School in La Crosse are baking pies for the community.

The 60 pies are all going to the La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday.

The middle school has been providing pies to the meal for over 25 years.

"I really believe that it's important to incorporate community service into the curriculum and by taking what they've learned in the classroom... they'll meet a need in the community through this pie baking effort," said JoDee Hoiness, the family and consumer sciences teacher at Lincoln Middle School.

The students did a trial run of baking last week to learn all of the steps.

"You have to mix up the spices with the sugar and cinnamon and then put it in with the eggs and pumpkin and milk," said Beckett Cottrell, a Lincoln Middle School eighth grader.

Most of the supplies and ingredients needed for the pies are provided by the PTO.

This year, the school made more pies than in the past because of how the dinner is growing.

"It started out with a hundred people they were serving in a church and it's grown to 3,000 and it takes everyone to do a little to make it work," Hoiness said.

The healthy living classes use this opportunity to learn quantity and quality food production and time management.

For many students at the middle school, they say their pumpkin pie skills aren't going to stay in the classroom, but that they're taking them home for Thanksgiving.

"I think a lot of them are going to go home and contribute to their family's Thanksgiving dinner," Hoiness said. "I've already heard that they're going to be making some pies at home."

The student bakers were excited to serve the community.

"It's just good to know that you can just do something small and it can change a lot," said Brock Sullivan, a Lincoln Middle School eighth grader.

'This will hopefully make someone feel wonderful on Thanksgiving when they're enjoying their dessert," Hoiness said.

Last week, elementary and high school students also made cards for those home-bound who can't make it to the community meal.

For the School District of La Crosse, it's important to remind its students to think of others during the holidays.