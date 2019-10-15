Area middle school cross country team runs to deliver blankets

The Altoona Middle School cross country team was helping those in need Tuesday.

The team recently raised money to purchase fabric. That was turned into blankets that are being donated to the Marshfield Clinic Climb program.

Climb stands for "Children's Lives Include Moments of Bravery."

It's offered four times a year to children ages five through 12 who have a loved one fighting cancer.

16 tie blankets were made. Tuesday, the team ran four-and-half miles from Altoona Middle School to the Marshfield Cancer Center and delivered the blankets.

