Area nurse contracts COVID-19 after working in NYC hospital

Out-of-state nurses have provided a lifeline for hospitals in major cities across the country needing to replace workers as they fall sick or need breaks. WEAU's Bob Gallaher spoke with a Hayward nurse who returned from New York last week who witnessed first hand the devastating impact of COVID-19.

Elizabeth Riley has always loved New York City, so when Governor Cuomo put out a call for nurses around the nation to help, she felt she had the skills to pitch in.

Riley says, "There are a number of I-C-U's in that hospital, all of them were jam packed with people. All of the people had COVID-19 and all of the people were on ventilators. So we jumped right into the fire there.

For three weeks, Elizabeth Riley worked at a Brooklyn medical center Intensive Care Unit. Caring for coronavirus patients in most cases unresponsive to treatment.

"I don't think I've ever been around that many dangerously sick people. The whole time that I was there, I didn't see one person come off a ventilator, it was heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking."

Riley says she knew the risks when she took on the exhausting workload.

"We were basically bathing in COVID-19 for 12 hours a day, in my case, for 17 days in a row.

Riley adds the coronavirus has shown it does not discriminate and it knows no boundaries. "I do know how this disease works in people and it doesn't matter if your elderly or a young person, certainly I saw people in their 30's and 40's in the ICU, people who didn't have pre-existing conditions. So the idea that you have to be elderly or have other conditions that make you more opportunistic for a disease to take hold, that's simply not true. Anybody can get it and it can be really horrible for anybody that does get it."

After that grueling 17-day stretch, Riley began to show symptoms of COVID-19 but no fever.

"I had GI symptoms, a lot of nausea, a terrible headache, a sore throat and as each day went by, it went from a GI problem (or gastrointestinal) to a cough problem, to a chest tightness problem and I would go to my organization and they said no we can't test you because you don't have a fever. And they told me if I did have COVID-19 I could still go to work as long as I didn't have a fever and as long as I wore a mask."

Riley was given two days off and then decided to cut ties with the organization and return to Wisconsin.

"It was almost scarier coming home than working in the ICU..."

Elizabeth took every precaution when traveling home last Thursday, was tested curbside on Friday at Hayward Memorial hospital and got a call from the state lab on Saturday confirming that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Riley says, "Yeah, I knew that there was a risk, did I think I was going to get it, no... Because if I thought I was going to get it I probably wouldn't have gone.

Elizabeth says luckily she only has a mild case of COVID-19. She did spend Monday night in the hospital, but is back in isolation at her cabin outside of Hayward as she continues her road to recovery.