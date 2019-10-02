Area police department to reduce parking fines by food donation

One area police department is reducing parking fines if you donate items to a food pantry.

Menomonie Police Department says they will take $2 off your parking fines for each item you bring into the police department from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31.

The department says public safety violations, such as parking in a fire lane, double parking, blocking traffic, etc., do not qualify for this program.

The donations will benefit the Stepping Stones of Dunn County food pantry. If you have any questions, call 715-232-2198.

