Area pool opens for summer season with new guidelines

Community pools in La Crosse are not opening this summer, but one nearby city is welcoming swimmers again.

The La Crescent Aquatic Center opened this weekend following Minnesota and CDC guidelines.

The pool is operating at 50 percent capacity for anyone living in the school district boundaries.

Certain staff members have been delegated solely to cleaning throughout the day.

A hand sanitizing station is at the entrance and stickers on the ground indicate where to stand for social distancing.

“We have three, three hour open swim times,” said Jon Steffes, the City of La Crescent summer recreation director. “[One] from 9 to noon and then from noon to 1 the army of guards go out and we wipe down everything. Then we have 1 to 4 and then from 4 to 5 we do all the sanitizing and then again we have open swim in the evening from 5 to 8 and we sanitize again before we close.”

Concessions, locker rooms, and the rock wall are all closed for the summer.

Additionally, all 80 lounge chairs were removed to avoid risk.

All visitors are encouraged to bring their own water and chair.