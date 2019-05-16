Area restaurants hosting fundraiser for Open Door Clinic

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -- Thursday night, the Open Door Clinic in Chippewa Falls is inviting the community to "Meet to Eat".
Eight local restaurants are teaming up to raise money for the Open Door Clinic. Organizers say 25 percent of proceeds will go toward providing healthcare to those in need. Participating vendors stretch from Eau Claire, to Bloomer, to Jim Falls.
Harms Way Bar & Grill Bloomer
Burrachos Water St. Eau Claire
Deb's Cafe Lake Hallie
Lucy's Delicatessen Chippewa Falls
Old Abes Supper Club Jim Falls
Xpeditions Coffee Company & Market Bloomer
The Sandbar & Grill Lake Wissota