Area school provides monthly food pantry for families in need

Onalaska Schools' Food Pantry provided food for families in need Monday afternoon.

The pantry takes place at Irving Pertzsch Elementary School the first Monday of every school month.

Families who attend any of the Onalaska schools,--public, private, and home-schooled -- are welcome to any food they are in need of.

The pantry estimates that around 25 to 30 families or 100 to 125 people are fed through the service each month.

For the district, providing families in need with food can help students reach full potential.

"It's difficult to learn if you are hungry," said Jo Ann Wickizer, the food pantry coordinator. "You can't concentrate as well. We'd like to do what we can to provide families with some additional staples so that kids aren't going hungry, so that they do have enough to eat when they come to school and they can learn a whole lot better."

The pantry's shelves are currently running low with the holidays around the corner. Anyone interested in donating can drop off food or money during school hours at Irving Pertzsch Elementary School.