Area students create holiday gifts for important adults in their lives

Students at Roosevelt Elementary School were crafting Thursday, as they get ready for the holidays.

It was part of a holiday workshop organized by Roosevelt's Parent Teacher Association.

Around 180 students spent time making two crafts to give as holiday gifts to important adults in their lives.

Roosevelt’s PTA President says there's a lot of work in preparing for each year's crafts, but admits it's worth it when they see the excitement in the students' eyes.

"I think they have more ownership by making something themselves. They can be proud. Arts and crafts are things that all kids like to do that. So I think it's been just a little more ownership of it, than just going out and find something from the store.” says Kelly Hendrickson

Hendrickson says all of the costs come from the PTO, through fundraisers.

