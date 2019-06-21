Area students show off their robotic creations

Area middle and high school students competed today as a part of the Blugold Beginnings' robotics day camp.

Students were able to race cars they built and compete using programming and code that they've developed throughout the week.

Through this camp, students will receive academic instruction in robotics and engineering-related areas and also spend time engaging in team-building activities.

Jodi Thesing-Ritter, Director of Blugold Beginnings says “It's really exciting for all of us to see how much they've learned, how creative they've been. Some folks will fail in their attempts today and that's part of the engineering design process, so we're going to learn from our mistakes and celebrate our successes”.

This program will also allow students to take engineering-related field trips, and participate in other educational activities around campus and in the community.

