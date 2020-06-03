Area teacher retires, staff and students throw parade for her last day

After more than three decades, a Chippewa Falls teacher is retiring and staff and her students wanted to congratulate the achievement in a big way.

Southview Elementary School Teacher Cyndi Seyer is retiring after 35 years teaching kindergarten.

Students and staff at Southview wanted to congratulate her by coordinating a parade to show her how much she's appreciated.

Seyer's fellow teachers say this is a thank you for all the work she's done.

Kindergarten Teachers Heather Rogge and Tine Denzine say, "We just wanted her to be recognized for her years of service and acknowledged by the staff that love her."

It took only a few days to organize this parade.

As Seyer dropped off her keys at the school, students and staff lined up the street with signs and waved to her as she drove by.

