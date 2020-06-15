Area veteran, athlete, coach, author and longtime teacher passes away

A man many in the Eau Claire area would call a local hero has passed away.

According to the Hulke Family Funeral home in Eau Claire, Harold 'Diz' Kronenberg passed away Saturday at the age of 95.

'Diz' was a World War II veteran, author, athlete, coach and longtime teacher, but for many he was even more than that.

Diz completed 41 combat missions as a ball turret gunner in the cramped space at the bottom of the B-17 flying fortress during WWII.

His last mission, as he related to WEAU last year was June 5, 1944, the day before D-day.

Our thoughts are with his family and we salute his service to our country and our community, he truly exemplified the greatest generation.

